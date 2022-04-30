Andhra Pradesh: Botcha scoffs at ‘rumours’ on SSC question paper leak

Education Minister asks students not to get carried away by ‘false alarm’ as fool-proof arrangements are in place

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday reiterated that there was no cause for worry for the students and their parents over the “rumours about SSC question paper leak.”

In a statement, Mr. Satyanarayana asked the students not to get carried away by such “false alarm” and focus on their examinations, as the officials had made fool- proof arrangements, leaving no scope for malpractice or paper leaks.

Dig at TDP

Referring to the allegations made by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president Atchannaidu on the “series of question paper leaks,” the Minister said the persons arrested for malpractice in Chittoor district included the staff of Narayana Educational Institutions run by TDP leader P. Narayana.

Instead of correcting his party colleague, the TDP leader was trying to target the government, the Minister said, and advised the opposition party not to politicise the issue as the future of more than six lakh students was at stake.

‘Vested interests at work’

Earlier in the day, Director, Government Examinations, D. Devananda Reddy, said certain “vested interests” were working overtime to disturb the smooth conduct of the ongoing examination.

In an appeal to the students, the parents, and people in general, Mr. Devananda Reddy said there was no truth in reports of question paper leakage as was being reported from some quarters.

“The SSC examinations are being conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. The students have already completed Telugu, Hindi and English examinations. They have to write their examinations in mathematics, physics, biology, social studies, Sanskrit and vocational subjects,” he said.

“The question papers are secured in the nearest police stations and shifted to the examination centres half-an-hour before the commencement of the examination. The seal is opened in the presence of two invigilators at 9.15 a.m. They are then sent to the rooms at 9.25 a.m. and the students get them in their hand at 9.30 a.m.,” he said.

Certain people with mala fide intent had connived with a couple of staff members at the examination centres and used mobile phones to click photographs of the question papers, which were then circulated in WhatsApp groups, Mr. Devananda Reddy said.

‘Cases booked’

Cases had been booked against them under the Examination Act 25/97. Four employees were suspended and 12 others arrested in Nandyal. Two were placed under suspension and seven others arrested in Chittoor district. Two government employees were taken into custody in Sathya Sai district, he said.

Mr. Devananda Reddy warned that cases would be booked against those resorting to such acts and against those sharing such posts in the WhatsApp groups without verifying them.

He appealed to the media and the people in general to inform the nearest police station or officials of the Education Department if they received any such news.

‘No change in exam date’

Mr. Devananda Reddy said regardless of the date of celebration of Ramzan, the SSC examinations would be conducted as per the timetable given earlier. There would be no change in the date of the examinations, he said.