 Andhra Pradesh: Bootleggers, red sanders smuggler booked under PD Act

The Kadapa Police have invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against a red sanders smuggler and two bootleggers in the district.

The PD Act has been invoked for the first time on the bootleggers in a bid to crack the whip on the menace by sending a warning message to the perpetrators, the police said.

Pallagorla China Gangaraju (45) from Nallapureddypalle in Pulivendula and Malleboina Kalyan Kumar (25) from Vanipenta in Mydukur mandal have been booked under the PD Act. Both of them were wanted in seven cases each since 2020, the police said.

Athaullah Khan alias Akram (27), hailing from Katigenahalli of Hoskote taluk in Bengaluru Rural district in Karnataka, was wanted in 11 red sanders smuggling cases booked over the last four years.

Using his contacts with the kingpins in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Akram allegedly would bring coolies from Tamil Nadu to fell the trees in Railway Kodur, Balapalle, Atlur, Guvvalacheruvu and Sundupalle forests.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan submitted proposals to this effect to the District Collector V. Vijayarama Raju, who issued orders on Friday and forwarded a copy of the order to the Kadapa Central Prison for its enforcement.