Andhra Pradesh: Book criminal case against Naidu and other TDP leaders for violence at Yerragondapalem, demands Minister Suresh

April 22, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - ONGOLE / NELLORE

War of words between the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) erupted on Saturday over the violent incidents at Yerragondapalem during the roadshow of TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu in Prakasam district on Friday.

Addressing the mediat at Yerragondalem, Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh alleged that the TDP men were behind the stone-pelting incident, and pressed for registering of a criminal case against Mr. Naidu and his party leaders.

“We have identified those who resorted to stone-pelting. The list will be given to the police for taking criminal action,” he said, and pressed for a through probe into the violence.

A major law and order problem was averted as the YSRCP activists observed restraint, he maintained.

Dubbing Mr. Naidu as “anti-Dalit,” Mr. Suresh reiterated his demand for an apology from the TDP for “betraying the cause of Dalits.”

The Minister, who was confined to his camp office by the police on Friday for security reasons as a large number of YSRCP activists staged a noisy protest by greeting Mr. Naidu with black balloons, blamed the police for the “inept handling of the situation.”

He took objection to the TDP organising the roadshow and holding up vehicular traffic on the arterial expressway and putting to inconvenience the travelling public.

TDP demands Jagan’s apology

Meanwhile, TDP Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy in Nellore demanded an apology from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the alleged “irresponsible behaviour” of his cabinet colleague, “going by the collective responsibility of cabinet in Parliamentary democracy.”

Deft handling of the situation by the National Security Guards (NSG) commandos saved the life of Mr. Naidu, he felt, adding that a commando went to the extent of providing his bullet-proof jacket to the Leader of the Opposition, whose security had been increased further after the Kuppam violence allegedly perpetrated by the YSRCP activists.

It was unfortunate that violent attacks on opposition party leaders and their offices continued unabated in the State during the “anarchic YSRCP regime,” he said, and referred to a series of attacks, including the ones on the TDP State headquarters, and Mr. Naidu’s residence at Undavalli in the past.

An attempt-to-murder case should be booked against Mr. Suresh and his followers who perpetrated violence and tried to obstruct Mr. Naidu’s roadshow, Mr. Chandramohan Reddy said.

“It is a serious lapse on the part of the local police who allowed a large congregation of the YSRCP activists,” he opined, adding that people would teach a lesson to the YSRCP sooner than later.