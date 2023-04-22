Andhra Pradesh: Body of Palakollu youth shot dead in U.S. likely to reach Rajamahendravaram on April 25

April 22, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The body of 24-year-old Saiesh Veera, who was shot dead at Columbus in the U.S. on April 20, is likely to arrive in Rajamahendravaram on April 25.

“The body of Saiesh Veera is likely to reach India on April 25. The U.S. police will conduct forensic examination on April 24,” Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General of Police G.V.G. Ashok Kumar told The Hindu.

A native of Palakollu in West Godavari district, Saiesh Veera had gone to Columbus to pursue higher education.

He was reportedly shot dead by an unknown assailant while he was working at a gas filling station on a part-time scale.

Saiesh Veera’s parents are residing in Eluru town. The dead body will be brought to Rajamahendravaram by air and handed over to his parents in Eluru.

