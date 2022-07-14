Andhra Pradesh: Bodies of three unidentified persons found in valley in Kadapa

The Chintakommadinne police on Wednesday found bodies of three unidentified persons in the valley abutting the fifth turning of the Guvvalacheruvu ghat road on Wednesday.

Two of them, male, are found to be aged around 50 and 25, while the third one, a female, around 25.

All the three bodies were in a badly decomposed state, and as per the police, the three persons would have died at least a week back. The tailor’s label on collar of the shirt worn by one of the deceased points towards an address in Rayachoti, while the second person was wearing a silver chain. The woman was wearing a nighty.

Based on the information provided by the Village Revenue Officer (VRO), the police registered a case.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kadapa) B. Venkata Siva Reddy suspects it to be a case of murder. He appeals to the public to pass on information about missing persons at their nearest police station.