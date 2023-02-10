ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Bodies of seven workers killed in edible oil factory handed over to family members in Kakinada

February 10, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KAKINADA

The factory management agrees to pay ₹25 lakh as compensation to each bereaved family 

The Hindu Bureau

Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja consoles family members of workers killed in an edible oil factory at the Government General Hospital in Kakinada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Kakinada district police on Saturday handed over the seven bodies of the workers who died of asphyxiation in Ambati Subbanna & Co Oils Mill at G. Ragampeta under Peddapuram police limits on February 9, to their family members. 

The incident had occurred while the workers were engaged in removing the sludge in the edible oil tank in the factory. The post-mortem has been conducted by the doctors at Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada) on Saturday. A pall of gloom descended on the GGH-Kakinada as the families of the deceased received the mortal remains of their beloved ones. 

The deceased have been identified as Vechangi Krishna (35), Vechangi Narasinga Rao (38), Vechangi Sagar (20), Kuratadu Bonju Babu (34), Korra Rama Rao (45) of Paderu agency and Kattamuri Jagadeesh and Prasad (27) of Kakinada district.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja, who consoled the victim’s family members, announced. “Each family will get ₹50 lakh as compensation, including ₹25 lakh to be borne by the factory management.”  

Mr. Raja has assured employment opportunity to the family members of the victims. The Minister has promised to hold talks with the Chief Minister on the nature of employment to be given in this case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US