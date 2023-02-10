HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Bodies of seven workers killed in edible oil factory handed over to family members in Kakinada

The factory management agrees to pay ₹25 lakh as compensation to each bereaved family 

February 10, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau
Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja consoles family members of workers killed in an edible oil factory at the Government General Hospital in Kakinada on Saturday.

Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja consoles family members of workers killed in an edible oil factory at the Government General Hospital in Kakinada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Kakinada district police on Saturday handed over the seven bodies of the workers who died of asphyxiation in Ambati Subbanna & Co Oils Mill at G. Ragampeta under Peddapuram police limits on February 9, to their family members. 

The incident had occurred while the workers were engaged in removing the sludge in the edible oil tank in the factory. The post-mortem has been conducted by the doctors at Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada) on Saturday. A pall of gloom descended on the GGH-Kakinada as the families of the deceased received the mortal remains of their beloved ones. 

The deceased have been identified as Vechangi Krishna (35), Vechangi Narasinga Rao (38), Vechangi Sagar (20), Kuratadu Bonju Babu (34), Korra Rama Rao (45) of Paderu agency and Kattamuri Jagadeesh and Prasad (27) of Kakinada district.  

Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja, who consoled the victim’s family members, announced. “Each family will get ₹50 lakh as compensation, including ₹25 lakh to be borne by the factory management.”  

Mr. Raja has assured employment opportunity to the family members of the victims. The Minister has promised to hold talks with the Chief Minister on the nature of employment to be given in this case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.