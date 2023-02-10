Andhra Pradesh: Bodies of seven workers killed in edible oil factory handed over to family members in Kakinada

February 10, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Kakinada district police on Saturday handed over the seven bodies of the workers who died of asphyxiation in Ambati Subbanna & Co Oils Mill at G. Ragampeta under Peddapuram police limits on February 9, to their family members.

The incident had occurred while the workers were engaged in removing the sludge in the edible oil tank in the factory. The post-mortem has been conducted by the doctors at Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada) on Saturday. A pall of gloom descended on the GGH-Kakinada as the families of the deceased received the mortal remains of their beloved ones.

The deceased have been identified as Vechangi Krishna (35), Vechangi Narasinga Rao (38), Vechangi Sagar (20), Kuratadu Bonju Babu (34), Korra Rama Rao (45) of Paderu agency and Kattamuri Jagadeesh and Prasad (27) of Kakinada district.

Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja, who consoled the victim’s family members, announced. “Each family will get ₹50 lakh as compensation, including ₹25 lakh to be borne by the factory management.”

Mr. Raja has assured employment opportunity to the family members of the victims. The Minister has promised to hold talks with the Chief Minister on the nature of employment to be given in this case.