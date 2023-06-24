Andhra Pradesh: blood donation camp organised in Vizianagaram

June 24, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Deputy Mayor Kolagatla Sravani on Saturday said that precious lives could be saved by donating blood.

Vijaydurga Youth Society president Kesavapatnam Chandrika and Vijaya Blood Bank Manager Shiva organised a blood donation camp at Jayabheri Maruti showroom in Vizianagaram. Speaking as the chief guest, Ms. Sravani lauded the blood donors and gave away appreciation letters to them. V-Dental Care Director K.M.K. Ramesh distributed family health cards for the donors. Swamy Eye Hospital chairman Manchu Kumara Swamy, Jayabheri senior executives Sannibabu, Durgesh, senior dental specialist J. Puja and others were present.

