ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: blood donation camp organised in Vizianagaram

June 24, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Mayor Kolagatla Sravani on Saturday said that precious lives could be saved by donating blood.

Vijaydurga Youth Society president Kesavapatnam Chandrika and Vijaya Blood Bank Manager Shiva organised a blood donation camp at Jayabheri Maruti showroom in Vizianagaram. Speaking as the chief guest, Ms. Sravani lauded the blood donors and gave away appreciation letters to them. V-Dental Care Director K.M.K. Ramesh distributed family health cards for the donors. Swamy Eye Hospital chairman Manchu Kumara Swamy, Jayabheri senior executives Sannibabu, Durgesh, senior dental specialist J. Puja and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US