Andhra Pradesh: blood donation camp evokes good response in Vizianagaram

Over 100 traders and employees of Sri Balaji Textile Market donated blood to Rotary Parvati Devi Anchalia Voluntary Blood Bank on the occasion of National Voluntary Blood Donors Day. Founder of Blood Bank R.K. Jain congratulated the market president B. Venkata Rao and Nirmal Kumar Jain for organising the mega blood donation camp to provide blood for the needy patients. Senior doctors K. Tirumala Prasad and M. Venkateswara Rao said that the frequent donation of blood would improve health of the donors as human body would be active with the production of new blood cells. Former president of the market Praveen Kumar Anchalia, the president of the club D. Uma Balaji and former president Ravi Manda were present.