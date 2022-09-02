Andhra Pradesh: BJP’s ‘street corner meetings’ likely from September 18

The aim is to impress upon the people the need to vote the party to power in 2024, says Somu Veerraju

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be organising ‘street corner meetings’ at 5,000 places as part of its campaign against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s “failures and anti-people policies,” tentatively from September 18, according to its State president Somu Veerraju.

Union Ministers, Members of Parliament and party’s national leaders would address the gatherings in important cities and towns.

BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy has been appointed the programme in-charge and M. Parasurama Raju, Kola Anand, Tapana Chowdary and P. Suresh in-charges for the Uttarandhra, coastal, Godavari and Rayalaseema zones respectively.

Mr. Veerraju said in a press release that while exposing the government’s policies that did little good for the people, the BJP would highlight the financial assistance provided by the Centre for development of the State, aid given to several institutions, some of which were not among the assurances given at the time of bifurcation, and the plethora of schemes being implemented by the Centre.

He said the focal point would be a “double engine government” that would be of tremendous benefit to the State, which was struggling to overcome the impact of bifurcation and a whole lot of other problems.

The BJP would emphasise on the misdeeds of the “family parties”, the YSRCP and the TDP, which did more harm to the State than good, he alleged.

The basic objective of the meetings would be to impress upon the people the necessity to vote BJP to power in the 2024 elections, Mr. Veerraju added.