Andhra Pradesh: BJP, YSRCP failed to ensure justice to State, alleges Sailajanath

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president S. Sailajanath has alleged that the BJP-led Centre and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the State have failed to ensure justice to Andhra Pradesh in the issue pertaining to South Coast Railway (SCoR) with its headquarters in Visakhapatnam.

The Congress leader said the State was denied the benefits promised by the Centre during the bifurcation, including the Special Category Status (SCS) and allocation of special development package in instalments. With regard to the Vizag railway zone, BJP leaders at the Centre had been making conflicting statements, adding to the confusion.

He said just like the SCS, the BJP was taking people of the State for a ride on the railway zone issue and that YSRCP leaders had failed to bring pressure on the Centre to achieve the same.

Mr. Sailajanath said that the Congress would come to power in the next elections and achievement of these long-pending projects was possible only through his party.