Andhra Pradesh: BJP will announce candidates for MLC elections soon, says Vishnuvardhan Reddy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will announce its candidates for the MLC elections in the graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies, scheduled to be held in March, party’s State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy told the media here on Sunday.

Referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra launched by the Congress, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that the Congress had spoiled Andhra Pradesh and Rahul Gandhi should tender an apology to the people before entering the State. “The Bharat Joro Yatra is aimed at bringing back all the old timers of Congress back into its party fold,” he said.

Some MLAs from the north coastal Andhra have started a ‘resignation drama’ seeking development of the region, he said. “If these MLAs are so committed to the cause of development of their region, why should they wait for the consent of Chief Minister Y.S. Jaqgan Mohan Reddy to resign? They can straight away tender their resignations in the Speaker Format,” said the BJP leader.

Mr. Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy dared Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to dissolve the Assembly and face elections if he is confident of winning it. “The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is challenging the YSRCP, but do they have the guts to face the elections now? Why are the Rayalaseema Minister and MLAs silent on the capital issue (Kurnool) at a time when the north Andhra MLAs are agitating? asked Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

Addressing the media, BJP leader T.G. Venkatesh said that it was unfortunate that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who had stopped ambulances from Andhra Pradesh, was now trying to promote his party into Andhra Pradesh by renaming it (BRS).