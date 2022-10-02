Andhra Pradesh: BJP warns YSRCP against fixing its labels on Central schemes

The State government has failed to reach out to the people, but is indulging in hollow rhetoric on building three capitals, it says

A.D. Rangarajan KADAPA
October 02, 2022 18:26 IST

BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar addressing a meeting in Kadapa on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has again cautioned the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government against claiming “undue credit” by labelling its names on schemes being implemented by the Union government.

Addressing the media after attending a meeting here on Sunday, BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar accused the YSRCP of failing to reach out to the people though the Centre had chipped in with its share of support in times of crisis.

He called it unfair on the part of the YSRCP to rechristen the Central schemes with different names.

“The State is in possession of 1.50 lakh tonnes of DAP urea, much higher than the monthly requirement of 60,000 tonnes, but farmers are shown empty hand,” he said.

Mr. Satya Kumar said the Centre had issued 3.20 lakh tonnes of the urea, which had not been supplied to the farmers.

Similarly, he accused the State of renaming the maternity benefit programme, ‘Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana’, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Jagananna Kanuka’.

He also charged the ruling party leaders of trying to make hay out of the Central schemes, without caring for the people.

“The government has not paid the ₹10 lakh compensation to the Gandikota evacuees. It has not distributed the drip and sprinkler irrigation equipment, and has failed to desilt water canals ahead of the ensuing monsoon. But it is indulging in hollow rhetoric on building three capitals,” he charged.

