Andhra Pradesh: BJP takes up house-to-house contact programme to highlight Union government’s achievements in nine years

June 03, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM/PARVATIPURAM

The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to give top priority to house-to-house contact programme till June 30 to highlight the achievements of the Union government which completed nine years of rule on May 29. In spite of scorching sun, the party activists have been taking up awareness programmes on the achievements of the Union government.

BJP leader Sagi Kasi Viswanatha Raju, who is convener of North Andhra zone of the BJP’s campaign wing, has organised a series of meetings with Parliamentary wing presidents Birangi Umamaheswara Rao (Srikakulam) Reddi Pavani (Vizianagaram) and Dwarapureddi Srinivas (Parvatipuram) to oversee the implementation of month-long activities which include meeting 1,000 influential persons, holding intellectual meets and observing the death anniversary of Shyamprasad Mukherjee on June 23.

“Nine years of clean administration of Narendra Modi has attracted many neutral and influential persons to the BJP in all areas. Their support will certainly improve the BJP’s prospects in North Andhra and other parts of Andhra Pradesh in the 2024 general elections. That is why, we are focussing on door-to-door campaigns in those Parliamentary constituencies,” said Mr. Viswanatha Raju, who is also independent director of Steel Authority of India Limited. “On the lines of West Bengal and North Eastern States, BJP will become a strong political force in Andhra Pradesh too as both regional parties the TDP and the YSRCP had done maximum injustice to Andhra Pradesh with their vote bank politics and unproductive schemes,” he added.

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said people had understood that YSRCP government was changing names of many flagship programmes of the Union government. Mr. Srinivas Rao said that BJP had gained significant strength in tribal belts while hoping that the party would register its electoral victory in Parvatipuram-Manyam district in the next general elections. Ms. Pavani said that meetings with social media influencers would be organised very soon as retired officials were very active in highlighting the Union government’s achievements in WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms.

