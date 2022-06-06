Andhra Pradesh: BJP sets roadmap for 2024 elections

Focus will be on YSRCP government’s failures and Modi’s achievements, says Somu Veerraju

VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP, in its core committee meeting chaired by the party’s national president J.P. Nadda on Monday, resolved to make the most of the anti-incumbency factor in the 2024 general elections.

Party’s Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju, in a press release, said that it had been decided to highlight the failures of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government and the welfare schemes implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last eight years would be promoted.

He said that many surveys done in the country had revealed that people continued to prefer Mr. Modi as the Prime Minister and the BJP would focus on his achievements.

The BJP State unit has prepared a roadmap for the 2024 elections, with an emphasis on strengthening the party at the booth level. A target has been set to make the party’s presence felt in all 45,000 booths in Andhra Pradesh in the run-up to the elections.

Referring to the by-election to Atmakur Assembly constituency, Mr. Veerraju questioned how could the YSRCP and TDP fault the BJP for fielding a candidate, having contested in bypolls under similar circumstances in the past. “We will try to cash in on the anti-YSRCP mood among the electorate,” he added.

BJP leaders Daggubati Purandeswari, Shiv Prakash, Y. Satya Kumar, Sunil Deodhar, Kanna Lakshminarayana, T.G. Venkatesh, C.M. Ramesh, G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Somu Veerraju, P.V.N. Madhav, and S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy were among those present on the occasion.