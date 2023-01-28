Andhra Pradesh: BJP SC Morcha to hold public meeting in April

January 28, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said a massive public meeting would be held in Vijayawada in April to press for sorting out the issues related to the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs), who were being treated as a vote bank.

Addressing the BJP SC Morcha State office bearers meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Veerraju said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was mired in corruption and it was least bothered about the welfare of the downtrodden.

”The government was making tall claims that the welfare schemes being implemented by it for the SCs helped in improving their living standards. The reality was otherwise,” he alleged

Mr. Veerraju claimed that in general, Andhra Pradesh was lagging behind other States due to the lopsided policies of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, whose debt stood at a whopping ₹4 lakh crore. The government became a veritable ‘trading company’ and the ward and volunteers were doing the propaganda for it.

The YSR Congress and TDP would not give credit to the Central government for the assistance being given by it to Andhra Pradesh for obvious reasons, Mr. Veerraju added.

SC Morcha national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Sambhunath Tundiya said the Central government was implementing a slew of welfare schemes for the SCs under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but they were evidently not reaching the targeted sections in full.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government resorted to a large-scale diversion of funds from the SC/ST sub-plan, for which it owed an explanation, they opined.

SC Morcha State president G. Devanand, BJP AP general secretary B. Siva Narayana and others were present.