Andhra Pradesh: BJP SC Morcha activists detained during protest

Many activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) SC Morcha, including its Andhra Pradesh unit president G. Devanand, were taken into custody when they tried to lay siege to the head office of the SC Corporation at Tadepalli in protest against the ‘anti-Dalit policies’ and alleged diversion of the SC Sub-Plan funds.

The activists demanded that the SC Corporation must restore 36 schemes that had been scrapped recently and stop misuse of the funds meant for improving the living standards of the Scheduled Castes (SCs).

A release from the BJP Andhra Pradesh unit office said that 400 protestors were detained by the police as they sought to highlight the ‘injustice being meted to the SCs’.

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju condemned the detention of the SC Morcha activists and insisted that the party would not yield to such ‘pressure tactics’.