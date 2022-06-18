Andhra Pradesh: BJP promises to fight for brining Somasila water to Atmakur

The party will spearhead a stir in south coastal Andhra Pradesh for water, says Veerraju

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit Somu Veerraju on Saturday urged the voters of Atmakur to exert pressure on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government to complete the long-pending Somasila high-level canal project to bring the Penna water to the parched parts of the constituency, which goes to polls on June 23.

Undertaking a whistle-stop campaign for BJP nominee Gundlapalli Bharat Kumar Yadav, along with the party national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari, Mr. Veerraju said the BJP would spearhead a stir on the lines of ‘Jalam Kosam Uttarandhra Jana Poru Yatra’ undertaken in the north coastal Andhra Pradesh and in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as well to prompt the YSRCP government to act.

“Following the agitation, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expedited the irrigation projects by sending Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu to Uttarandhra to review the irrigation projects. We will put pressure on the Irrigation Minister to earmark funds and see that the project becomes a reality,” he said.

The BJP leader said the party would ensure that funds were earmarked by the State government for the project envisaged to provide irrigation water to over 90,000 acres and drinking water to 2.5 lakh people of upland mandals in Atmakur and Udayagiri Assembly segments.

A group of people in Ponnur village in Marripadu mandal complained that hardly ₹30 lakh of the ₹70 lakh Central funds earmarked for the village had been utilised.

Ms. Purandeswari, who also took part in a roadshow in Bheemavaram panchayat in A.S. Peta mandal, underscored the need to end the rule of parties which pursued dynasty politics and bring to power the BJP which strove for all-round development of the nation.

Highlighting the liberal Central assistance provided to the State, and the incompetence of the YSRCP government, she asserted that only under the BJP rule could all sections of people expect justice.