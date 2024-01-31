ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh BJP president to inaugurate BJP’s election offices on Feb 1

January 31, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The offices are going to do BJP’s general election related work as it tries to improve its dismal record in Andhra Pradesh. 

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari will remotely inaugurate party offices in the headquarters of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari will remotely inaugurate party offices in the headquarters of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies from Bhimavaram (situated in Narasapuram constituency) on February 1. 

These offices are going to do the party’s general election related work as it tries to improve its dismal record in Andhra Pradesh. 

Also Read |Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh likely to witness an absorbing contest in the coming election

According to a press release, BJP cadres have made grand arrangements, including a mega bike rally, to welcome Ms. Purandeswari. 

It was noted that BJP won the Narasapuram LS seat in 1999 and 2014. Actor U.V. Krishnam Raju and noted industrialist and senior party leader Gokaraju Gangaraju were the winners.

