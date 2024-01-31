GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh BJP president to inaugurate BJP’s election offices on Feb 1

The offices are going to do BJP’s general election related work as it tries to improve its dismal record in Andhra Pradesh. 

January 31, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari will remotely inaugurate party offices in the headquarters of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari will remotely inaugurate party offices in the headquarters of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari will remotely inaugurate party offices in the headquarters of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies from Bhimavaram (situated in Narasapuram constituency) on February 1. 

These offices are going to do the party’s general election related work as it tries to improve its dismal record in Andhra Pradesh. 

Also Read |Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh likely to witness an absorbing contest in the coming election

According to a press release, BJP cadres have made grand arrangements, including a mega bike rally, to welcome Ms. Purandeswari. 

It was noted that BJP won the Narasapuram LS seat in 1999 and 2014. Actor U.V. Krishnam Raju and noted industrialist and senior party leader Gokaraju Gangaraju were the winners.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.