Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju wishes Pawan Kalyan on his birthday

Other BJP leaders MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, BJP Andhra Pradesh affairs co-incharge Sunil Deodhar also wished JSP cheif Pawan Kalyan.

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 02, 2022 12:11 IST

Somu Veerraju. File | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak

BJP State president Somu Veerraju conveyed birthday wishes to Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on September 2. 

In a message on Twitter, Mr. Veerraju wished that the Almighty would shower blessings on the JSP chief and make his fight for the people’s welfare a success. 

Calling Mr. Kalyan a ‘political power star’, MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao stated in a message on Twitter that he tied up with the BJP to bring about the desired change in politics and wished him all success in his endeavour. BJP Andhra Pradesh affairs co-incharge Sunil Deodhar expressed his birthday wishes to the JSP chief. 

