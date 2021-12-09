Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju, other leaders pay tributes to Bipin Rawat

VIJAYAWADA:

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said Bipin Rawat had the distinction of being appointed the country’s first CDS and that his death created a void that was not easy to fill.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju and other party leaders paid floral tributes to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others who perished on Wednesday’s helicopter crash.

On the occasion, Mr. Veerraju said it was a quirk of fate that Gen. Rawat died in the same area where he had studied (he graduated from the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington).

Mr. Veerraju recalled that Bipin Rawat had played a stellar role in the Kargil war and the surgical strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Chief of Defence Staff had big plans that would reinforce the country’s defence against external aggression but unfortunately he died in the chopper crash, Mr. Veerraju expressed anguish.

Party leaders V. Suryanarayana Raju, Sk. Baji, B. Sriram, Pathuri Nagabhushanam, Lanka Dinakar, D. Umamaheswara Raju and Srinivasa Raju were among those present.