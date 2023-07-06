HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh BJP president Purandeswari meets national party chief Nadda

While expressing her gratitude for the trust reposed in her by the party, Purandeswari promises to strengthen BJP in Andhra Pradesh and safeguard the interests of the State

July 06, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari with party national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday.

Daggubati Purandeswari, the newly appointed president of the Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP, met party’s national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on July 6 (Thursday).

Ms. Purandeswari stated on Twitter that she expressed gratitude for the trust reposed in her, and assured him of her unwavering commitment to the responsibility.

“Even as I work to strengthen the BJP in Andhra Pradesh, I shall also work towards safeguarding the interests of the State and Andhrites,” she said in her message.

Before being posted as A.P. BJP president, Ms. Purandeswari was the party’s national general secretary. She succeeded Somu Veerraju, who was previously a Member of the A.P. Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy was appointed member of the BJP’s National Executive Committee three months after he joined the party. His entry into the BJP was expected to give a fillip to its sagging fortunes.

