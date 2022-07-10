Andhra Pradesh: BJP plans padayatra in September to ‘expose failures’ of YSRCP govt.

‘Party intends to remain equidistant from TDP and YSRCP’

BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar has said his party has resolved to take out a padayatra from September 25 to ‘expose the failures’ of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, adding that whether it would be a Statewide campaign or divided on the basis of zones remains to be decided.

“We intend to be equidistant from the corrupt and family-centric TDP and YSRCP,” he told the media while briefing about the decisions taken at the party’s office-bearers meeting here on Sunday.

Mr. Satya Kumar said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP had no right to talk about development.

“Andhra Pradesh has not witnessed any development during the YSRCP rule. However, the Chief Minister painted a rosy picture about it at the party’s plenary. He maintained a stoic silence on the fact that 60% to 90% of the money spent by the State government on various schemes came from the Centre,” said Mr. Y. Satya Kumar.

Referring to the resignation tendered by Y.S. Vijayalakshmi from the YSRCP‘s honorary president post, the BJP leader said, “It was reminiscent of the unceremonious manner in which then Indian National Congress president Sitaram Kesari was thrown out of the post by Sonia Gandhi.”

Mr. Satya Kumar said the public disenchantment with the YSRCP rule was evident from the heavy protection arranged for the Chief Minister during his visit to his native Pulivendula constituency.

“The YSRCP had supported many legislations enacted in the Parliament, but staged protests against them back home. It tells it all about the double standards of the party,” he said.

The BJP leader dared the Chief Minister to prove the allegation that there was massive corruption in the development of Amaravati and in the execution of Polavaram project.

BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari, national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana and Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju among others took part in the meeting.