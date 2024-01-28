GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh BJP Parliament cluster in-charges discuss emerging political scenario

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari calls for a meeting of the party in-charges of Parliament clusters in Vijayawada

January 28, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari speaking at the meeting with party’s Parliament cluster in-charges, in Vijayawada on Sunday.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari speaking at the meeting with party’s Parliament cluster in-charges, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari held a meeting of the party in-charges of Parliament clusters, here on Sunday (January 28), barely a day after their appointment. The leaders discussed the emerging political scenario vis-a-vis the general elections and the strategy to be adopted by their party to fare better than before. 

Party’s National joint general secretary (organisational) Shiv Prakash, National secretary Somu Veerraju, State general secretaries Dayakar Reddy, G. Sitaramanjaneya Chowdary, S. Kasi Viswanadha Raju and B. Siva Narayana and former MLC P.V.N. Madhav was among those who took part. 

Addressing a ‘Sakthi Vandan meeting later, Ms. Purandeswari said the regional parties in Andhra Pradesh were exploiting the women’s associations to achieve their political objectives and observed that those parties were robbing the Central government of the credit due to them for implementing various welfare schemes for women. 

Both the TDP and YSRCP have used the women’s associations to meet their selfish ends. Going a step further, the YSRCP was threatening the women that the benefits being given to them would be cut if they did not attend its programs, she alleged. 

‘Sakthi Vandan’ program south India in-charge Sasikala, Mahila Morcha State president Nirmala Kishore, and others were present. In the morning, Ms. Purandeswari, Minority Morcha State president Sk. Baji and NTR district party president A. Sriram watched the live streaming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat program in the morning.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

