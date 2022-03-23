Andhra Pradesh: BJP opposes use of TTD buildings as govt. offices

‘Properties constructed with donations from devotees should be used for dharmic purposes alone’

The Padmavati Nilayam complex — designated as the transit Collectorate for the new district of Sri Balaji — should be brought back into TTD’s fold, demanded BJP leaders.

‘Properties constructed with donations from devotees should be used for dharmic purposes alone’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy demanded that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) should take back all properties which it had given to the State government for setting up of its offices.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he said that the TTD Act specifies that buildings constructed with the contributions received from devotees should be employed for religious and dharmic purposes alone. Employing them for non-religious activities is tantamount to violation of the Act, he said.

The Padmavati Nilayam complex which was provided to the State government for setting up of a transit Collectorate office for the newly-announced Sri Balaji district should be immediately brought back into the TTD’s fold, Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy said. “The party will launch agitations to protect the properties of Lord Venkateswara,” he said.

Devotees should be allowed to visit the hill temple without any restrictions as they were allowed to before the outbreak of COVID-19, he said, and demanded the completion of restoration works on the Srivari Mettu footpath.