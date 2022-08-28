Andhra Pradesh: BJP opposes curbs imposed on Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations

BJP mandal committees will stage protests across the State, says Somu Veerraju.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju on Sunday said that a delegation of the party would meet Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Monday, seeking removal of restrictions imposed on Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations.

The State government has recently issued guidelines that various permissions should be taken without fail for Ganesh pandals and the celebrations.

“The anti-Hindu policy of the government is evident from the restrictions imposed on the celebrations of Vinayaka Chavithi. We will bring the issues to the notice of the Governor,” Mr. Veerraju told the media here.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the BJP mandal committees would stage protests across the State, demanding withdrawal of the restrictions.