Andhra Pradesh: BJP opposes ‘circular’ asking temples to pay statutory dues

Somu Veerraju asks government to give up its ‘vindictive attitude’ towards temples

Somu Veerraju asks government to give up its ‘vindictive attitude’ towards temples

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has objected to the circular purportedly issued by Endowments Commissioner M. Hari Jawaharlal to the Executive Officers of the temples, ordering them to pay the statutory dues (Endowments Administration Fund, Common Good Fund and Archaka Welfare Fund) citing a Vigilance and Enforcement Department report.

It was mentioned in the circular that 1,776 endowment institutions had arrears of ₹353.80 crore as on March 31, 2022, of which ₹42 crore was remitted in April and May. With this, the balance payable stood at approximately ₹312 crore.

To clear the dues, the Executive Officers were reportedly permitted to encash the Fixed Deposit receipts. It was reiterated that pending development works and payments to be made to contractors could not be the criteria for non-payment, or postponement, of the statutory dues.

The Deputy Commissioners were directed to identify the erring officials and submit draft articles of charges after July 16.

Letter to CM

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Veerraju said the circular was detrimental to the interests of the Hindu temples as it would cripple their finances and that it was nothing but an act of vengeance against the temples that were heavily dependent on money earned by them through offerings made by the devotees.

The temples get nothing from the Endowments Department, but the government was looking to usurp their revenues, he alleged.

On the other hand, Mullahs and pastors were paid from the government treasury, which smacked of discrimination, the BJP leader alleged.

The government should give up its “vindictive attitude” towards the temples, lest the BJP should stage protests across the State, he said.