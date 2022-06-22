Andhra Pradesh: BJP opposes alienation of college land for hospital project

T. Appala Naidu June 22, 2022 20:21 IST

‘Land of an educational institution should not be given for non-academic activities’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Wednesday appealed to Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla to withdraw the proposal pertaining to alienation of five acres of land belonging to the Government Polytechnic College (Girls), Kakinada for setting up a hospital in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode. The Government Polytechnic College was set up on a 23-acre campus in Kakinada city in 1961. In December 2021, the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC), in its Council meeting, passed a resolution, permitting the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) to alienate the five acres for the hospital project. BJP leaders D. Subramanyam and Y. Malakondayya submitted representations to the Collector and the APIIC authorities, seeking withdrawal of the proposal. “The land belongs to an educational institution and it should not be given for non-academic activities. Further, the project will disturb the academic environment of the institution,” said Mr. Subramanyam.



