Andhra Pradesh: BJP MP blames YSRCP government for violence in Amalapuram  

No discussions held to sort out issues pertaining to renaming Konaseema district amicably, says GVL

Denying involvement of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists in the violence over renaming Konaseema district that rocked Amalapuram on Tuesday, party MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Wednesday described it as a ‘failure of the YSRCP government’.

“It is the YSRCP government that triggered the controversy over the name of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar,” Mr. Narasimha Rao told the media here. He insisted that the feelings of those opposing the change of name of Konaseema district should have been assuaged through talks. “Apparently, no discussions were held to sort out the issue amicably,” he said.

The BJP leader demanded stern action against those involved in setting the houses of Minister P. Viswaroop and MLA P. Satish Kumar and a few RTC buses on fire. “People who have objections to the name change should stage protests in a peaceful manner,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

Citing the Jinnah Tower issue in Guntur, the MP took objection to registration of police cases against the BJP activists who were demanding a change of name of the structure.

“The YSRCP government is appeasing the minorities for votes. If it does not give up its anti- Hindu stand, the BJP will organise a Statewide agitation,” the MP said.

BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar said the persons behind the violence in Amalapuram should be exposed.

Party leaders Srinivasa Raju and K.V. Lakshmipathi Raja were present on the occasion.