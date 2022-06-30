Andhra Pradesh: BJP MLC calls withdrawal of money from GPF accounts a ‘daylight robbery’

YSRCP govt. is giving lame excuses over the issue, says Madhav

Money was taken back from GPF accounts in surreptitious manner, says P.V.N. Madhav.

Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Legislative Council (MLC) P.V.N. Madhav has described the recovery of money by the government from the GPF accounts of employees as a ‘daylight robbery’.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he questioned how such a large-scale withdrawal of funds from 80,000 accounts can be attributed to a technical glitch in the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS).

“The money was debited from the employees’ accounts last November too. How can it happen without the knowledge of the officials concerned? The government is supposed to be the custodian of the employees’ savings lying in their GPF accounts. However, it apparently took back the money in a surreptitious manner and is now giving some lame excuses,” said Mr. Madhav.

Even if it was done for the sake of a book adjustment, the lapses could not be taken lightly, said the MLC and alleged that the YSRCP government had deceived the employees in implementing the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations.

Mr. Madhav said Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy should respond to the situation being faced by the employees.

The BJP leader further alleged that the government resorted to large-scale diversion of funds released by the Centre for rural local bodies in Andhra Pradesh.

He advised that focus be laid on adherence to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) norms and wasteful expenditures should be prevented.