Andhra Pradesh: BJP leadership looking into Pawan Kalyan’s suggestions on ways to fight against YSRCP, says GVL 

May 19, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

While saying that the BJP State Executive meeting held here on May 19 (Friday) did not discuss the issue of alliances, Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao reiterated that his party and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) were still together in the fight against the “corrupt and inefficient YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.”

Addressing the media later in the evening, Mr. Narasimha Rao said the party leadership would decide how to go about the alliances, and it “is pondering over the suggestions made by JSP president Pawan Kalyan on ways to take the fight into the enemy’s camp.”

He said the BJP had gathered public opinion on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, and they apparently lost the people’s confidence.

“The atrocious conduct of the YSRCP leaders and the police is being taken to the notice of Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said.

During the State Executive meeting, the party focused on exposing the “corrupt deeds” of the YSRCP government in the form of “charge-sheets,” and highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Mr. Rao added.