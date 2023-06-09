Andhra Pradesh: BJP leaders strive to mobilise party workers for Amit Shah’s public meeting in Visakhapatnam on June 11

June 09, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

Bharatiya Janata Party senior leaders, who are hopeful of improving the party’s prospects ahead of 2024 general elections, are giving top priority to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting to be held in Railway Grounds of Visakhapatnam on June 11. The party is keen to mobilise more number of party activists from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram districts for the meeting.

After a gap of four years, Mr. Amit Shah is coming to North Andhra region. Previously, he had visited Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts during 2019 general elections. He held meetings in Vizianagaram and Palasa of Srikaulam districts.

BJP State Executive Committee member and Etcherla in-charge Nadukuditi Eswara Rao said that around 1,000 BJP activists from Etcherla constituency would attend the public meeting.

BJP Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao, the party senior leaders Pudi Tirupati Rao, Attada Ravi Babji, Sevvana Umamaheswari, G. Bhagya Lakshmi and others have held preparatory meetings in several constituencies to make Mr. Amit Shah’s tour a grand success.

“Apart from party leaders and activists, many people of Srikakulam districts are interested to participate in the public meeting. We are arranging transport facility for locals who are keen to listen to Mr. Amit Shah’s speech on June 11,” said Mr. Umamaheswara Rao. BJP Vizianagaram city president Kusumanchi Subbarao and others have held review meetings in Vizianagaram over transport and other facilities for the activists who would attend the meeting.