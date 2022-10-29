Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: BJP leaders should strive hard to retain North Andhra’s Graduate MLC seat, says Somu Veerraju

BJP State president Somu Veerraju addressing the party activists in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Bharatiya Janata Party State President Somu Veerraju on Saturday asked BJP leaders and activists to strive hard to retain graduate MLC seat of North Andhra region. He suggested them to give top priority to enrolment of more number of graduates as voters to win the seat with a comfortable majority.

Speaking at a meeting organised in the Srikakulam party’s office, he said that many educated people were eager to vote for the BJP since it was the only party that would serve people with clean administration. Party district president Attada Ravi Babji said that special drive was taken up in all mandals for the enrolment of more number of voters. The party senior leaders Paidi Venugopalam, Pudi Tirupati Rao, Nadukuditi Eswara Rao, Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao, Sevvana Umamaheswari, Reddi Narayana Rao and others were present.

‘Attend PM’s meeting’

Mr. Veerraju, who addressed another meeting in Cheepurupalli of Vizianagaram district, asked the party leaders to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 11. Former MLA Gadde Babu Rao and Nellimarla in-charge Burle Sridhar told Mr. Veerraju that the party had become very strong in all mandals of the district with the continuous efforts in highlighting the Narendra Modi government’s schemes and policies.


