Andhra Pradesh: BJP leaders pay last respects to Krishnam Raju

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju paid his last respects to veteran actor U.V. Krishnam Raju at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Monday morning.

Krishnam Raju passed away while undergoing treatment for post- COVID-19 complications in a private hospital in the early hours of Sunday .

Mr. Veerraju, along with BJP leaders N. Madhukar, S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, V. Suryanarayana Raju, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma and N. Ramesh Naidu among others, draped the mortal remains of the actor with the BJP flag.

They recalled the services rendered by Krishnam Raju as a Member of Parliament and a Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cabinet.

The BJP leaders consoled Krishnam Raju’s wife Syamala and family members.