Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: BJP leaders pay last respects to Krishnam Raju

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju paid his last respects to veteran actor U.V. Krishnam Raju at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Monday morning. 

Krishnam Raju passed away while undergoing treatment for post- COVID-19 complications in a private hospital in the early hours of Sunday .

Mr. Veerraju, along with BJP leaders N. Madhukar, S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, V. Suryanarayana Raju, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma and N. Ramesh Naidu among others, draped the mortal remains of the actor with the BJP flag. 

They recalled the services  rendered by Krishnam Raju as a Member of Parliament and a Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cabinet. 

The BJP leaders consoled Krishnam Raju’s wife Syamala and family members.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2022 5:34:28 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradesh-bjp-leaders-pay-last-respects-to-krishnam-raju/article65881987.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY