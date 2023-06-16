Andhra Pradesh: BJP leaders inspect works taken up with Central government’s funds in Srikakulam district

June 16, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Friday started inspection of works being taken up with the funds sanctioned by the Union government in the Srikakulam district.

BJP Srikakulam unit president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao said that the party leaders had taken up inspection of works to ensure the quality and create awareness among the public about the Narendra Modi government’s support to the State. With the suggestion from the party high command, BJP leaders Challa Venkateswara Rao and others observed the road construction works taken up between Srikakulam and Amadalavalasa towns.

Mr. Venkateswara Rao said that the Union government had sanctioned ₹40 crore for the important road work which was in a bad shape. According to him, the BJP delegations had completed inspection of TIDCO houses being constructed at Patrunivalasa as the scheme was taken up with the funds sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

BJP State spokesperson Pudi Tirupati Rao, senior leaders Sevvana Umamaheswari, G. Bhagya Lakshmi and others took up campaign to highlight the achievements of the Union government in the last nine years. Mr. Tirupati Rao said that the Centre was giving rice for free distribution but it was not being highlighted by the State government. He asked the officials to put Mr. Narendra Modi’s photo on vans so that the people would know the Union government’s support to Andhra Pradesh in implementation of welfare schemes.