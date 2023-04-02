ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: BJP leaders discuss booth-level strategy in Guntur district

April 02, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

They decide to identify three to six polling booths as a ‘Sakti Kendra’ for highlighting the Central government’s accomplishments

V Raghavendra
BJP State president Somu Veerraju met leaders of Guntur West and East Assembly constituencies here as part of the ‘Booth Sasaktikaran Abhiyan’ on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by district party president Patibandla Ramakrishna.

On the occasion, the party resolved to identify three to six polling booths as a ‘Sakti Kendra’ for the sake of highlighting the Central government’s accomplishments, including its contribution to the development of Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation, and the State government’s failures at that micro level, and a concerted effort was required to achieve the campaign objectives.

A charter of 25 duties / responsibilities was given to each party worker at the grassroot- level.

Padayatra

The party would be taking out padayatra throughout the State this month to focus on various issues confronting the people.

Andhra Pradesh owed much of its development to the help extended by the Centre, Mr. Veerraju added.

Party leaders S. Aruna, P. Ravi Kumar, Thota Ramakrishna, Jupudi Rangaraju, Yadlapati Swaroopa Rani and Chandu Sambasiva Rao were among those present.

