Andhra Pradesh BJP leader’s complain to Nirmala Sitharaman about State government’s off-budget borrowings

December 10, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar complained to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the alleged violation of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) norms by the Andhra Pradesh (AP) government, during a brief interaction with her here, on Sunday.

Mr. Dinakar said in a press release that he apprised Ms. Sitharaman that the government has blatantly violated the provisions of Clauses 3 and 4 of Article 293 of the Constitution, related to borrowings by the States, and pointed out that the National Development Council took serious note of the off-budget borrowings by States like A.P., Punjab and Kerala. This lack of fiscal prudence ought to be curbed. he added.

Mr. Dinakar quoted Ms. Sitharaman as saying that restrictions have been imposed on such actions of the States to rein them in, lest their economies should be crippled. He also stressed the need for capital and welfare expenditures to be in tune with the spirit of Mission Antyodaya. Only then could the objectives of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra be achieved, he stressed.