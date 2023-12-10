HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh BJP leader’s complain to Nirmala Sitharaman about State government’s off-budget borrowings

He appraised the Finance Minister of the alleged violation of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management norms by the State government

December 10, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh BJP chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar.

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar. | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar complained to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the alleged violation of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) norms by the Andhra Pradesh (AP) government, during a brief interaction with her here, on Sunday. 

Mr. Dinakar said in a press release that he apprised Ms. Sitharaman that the government has blatantly violated the provisions of Clauses 3 and 4 of Article 293 of the Constitution, related to borrowings by the States, and pointed out that the National Development Council took serious note of the off-budget borrowings by States like A.P., Punjab and Kerala. This lack of fiscal prudence ought to be curbed. he added. 

Mr. Dinakar quoted Ms. Sitharaman as saying that restrictions have been imposed on such actions of the States to rein them in, lest their economies should be crippled. He also stressed the need for capital and welfare expenditures to be in tune with the spirit of Mission Antyodaya. Only then could the objectives of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra be achieved, he stressed.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.