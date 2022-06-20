Andhra Pradesh: BJP leaders complain on ‘electoral malpractices’ in Atmakur

Money being distributed by YSRCP leaders, they tell CEO

VIJAYAWADA

A delegation of BJP leaders led by the State party president Somu Veerraju submitted a memorandum on the ‘electoral malpractices’ in the Atmakur Assembly constituency, to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena at the Secretariat on Monday.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Veerraju said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was mobilising ‘fake voters and money was being distributed through the ward and village volunteers’. People were fearing that they might be targeted if they cast their votes for candidates of their choice in the byelection, he said.

A tense situation was prevailing in Marripadu mandal, to which the BJP candidate G. Bharat Kumar Yadav belonged, and at sensitive places like Atmakur, Ananthasagar and AS Peta. These issues were taken to the CEO’s notice with a request to take necessary action that would ensure peaceful conduct of the by–election, he said.

Mr. Veerraju questioned why the YSRCP was getting ‘money distributed and resorting to strongarm tactics’ if it was confident of its victory. “Does it mean that the ruling party is conceding defeat?” he sought to know, demanding that steps should be taken to conduct a free and fair poll.