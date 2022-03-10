Andhra Pradesh: BJP leaders celebrate party’s victory in U.P. and other States

Bharaitya Janata Party State Executive Committee member Nadukuduti Eswara Rao said that the spectacular victory of the party in Uttar Pradesh and other States made every party leader and activist to strive hard for the victory of the party in ensuing general elections.

“People of all the States are fed up with Congress party and regional parties. It was reflected in Uttar Pradesh and other States. People in Andhra Pradesh are also eager to vote for the party as it has a clean image. We request party senior leaders to visit all the regions of the State to strengthen the party from grass root level,” said Mr.Eswara Rao while addressing the media conference in Etcherla.

Party Srikakulam District leaders hailed the victory of the party saying that the people reposed faith in Narendra Modi government. The party will win the hearts of people of Andhra Pradesh and other Southern States very soon, they said.