Andhra Pradesh: BJP leader takes up cudgels for govt. employees

Do not stifle their voices, S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy tells govt.

Staff Reporter CHITTOOR
August 28, 2022 21:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy grant permission to the State government employees to go ahead with their protests.

Addressing a press conference here, the BJP leader alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was stifling the voices of the employees and preventing them from staging protests by arresting them and issuing police notices against them.

Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government should implement its promise to the employees on the contributory pension scheme(CPS).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On job notifications

Later, the BJP leader panned the government for reneging on its promise of providing jobs to the youth. “While the neighbouring States are issuing notifications regarding employment for the youth, the Andhra Pradesh government has left them in the lurch,” he said, demanding that the government give notification for filling 25,000 vacancies in the police department.

“Without jobs, youth are languishing in universities, holding degrees in their hands. The State government increased the retirement age of the government employees because it is not able to clear their retirement benefits,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy also faulted the Chief Minister for not delivering on the promise to impose prohibition on liquor. “Instead of prohibition, the government has unleashed a spree of liquor shops and bars,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app