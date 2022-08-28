Andhra Pradesh: BJP leader takes up cudgels for govt. employees

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy grant permission to the State government employees to go ahead with their protests.

Addressing a press conference here, the BJP leader alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was stifling the voices of the employees and preventing them from staging protests by arresting them and issuing police notices against them.

Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government should implement its promise to the employees on the contributory pension scheme(CPS).

On job notifications

Later, the BJP leader panned the government for reneging on its promise of providing jobs to the youth. “While the neighbouring States are issuing notifications regarding employment for the youth, the Andhra Pradesh government has left them in the lurch,” he said, demanding that the government give notification for filling 25,000 vacancies in the police department.

“Without jobs, youth are languishing in universities, holding degrees in their hands. The State government increased the retirement age of the government employees because it is not able to clear their retirement benefits,” he said.

Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy also faulted the Chief Minister for not delivering on the promise to impose prohibition on liquor. “Instead of prohibition, the government has unleashed a spree of liquor shops and bars,” he said.