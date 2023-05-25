Andhra Pradesh: BJP leader slams Opposition for deciding to boycott Parliament building inauguration

May 25, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has faulted the opposition parties for deciding to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media conference at the party office here on May 25 (Thursday), Mr. Narasimha Rao said the new building reflected the face of a new India, and its heritage and culture.

He called upon the political parties to give up their colonial attitude and participate in the inaugural function.

“The opposition parties’ decision will not be appreciated by the people,” Mr. Narasimha Rao said.

Modi to interact with OBCs

He further said that the Prime Minister would interact with the OBCs during the ‘Maan Ki Baat’ programme on May 28.

“This time the Prime Minister will also be interacting with the participants from Visakhapatnam. The programme will be broadcast on a big screen at the Rajasthani Sanskritik Mandal, near Zilla Parishad,” he said.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said Andhra Pradesh had been given maximum financial assistance by the Central government in the last nine years under various schemes and for infrastructure development. “An amount of ₹55,000 crore has been sanctioned to the State towards implementation of the MGNREGS. This is the second highest allocation in the country,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh was given ₹10,400 crore towards revenue deficit grant, he said, and added that diversion of funds for other purposes would not be tolerated.

Referring to the Opposition criticism that the Central government was pampering the YSRCP government, he said funds were given for the development of the State.

Avinash Reddy case

Condemning the “media trial” in the CBI case against YSRCP MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy in the case pertaining to the murder of former Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, he said institutions such as the CBI could not be restrained from doing their duty.

“If the CBI wants to arrest, it can do so at any time. If they are prevented from doing their duty by the police or the State government, the CBI will approach the courts,” he observed.

BJP Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati was present.

