Andhra Pradesh: BJP leader lashes out at INDIA bloc for adopting ‘anti-India’ stance

September 05, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

At a time when several nations are accepting India’s leadership and adopting its traditions and culture, the opposition parties, which have joined hands and named their alliance as Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), are out to destroy the nation’s image with their “anti-India stance,” alleges BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

Referring to the recent statements made by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatana Dharma, Mr. Narasimha Rao, at media conference here on September 5 (Tuesday), said that the statements should not be seen in isolation, as they were a part of the “strategy adopted by the INDIA bloc to denigrate the honour of the nation in a bid to build its vote bank.”

‘Sonia, Rahul should apologise’

Alleging that the Congress Party was approving such statements, Mr. Narasimha Rao demanded that its senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should apologise for the comments made their alliance partner.

The scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala before the launch of Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1 missions, he said, and added that they had respect for the Indian tradition and culture.

Accomplished doctors had advised people to practise Pranayama and Yoga to boost their immunity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The President of the United States had adopted the traditional Indian greeting of ‘Namaskaram’ as it was a safe option during the pandemic, the BJP leader said.

‘Naa Bhumi – Naa Desam’

Referring to the BJP’s ‘Naa Bhumi – Naa Desam’ programme, he said the participants would fan out to the villages, visit every house and collect a handful of soil. They would plant 75 saplings in each village, and the soil collected from each house would be used in setting up an ‘Amritvan’ being developed in Delhi to commemorate the 75 years of India’s Independence.

Earlier, BJP district president M. Raveendra congratulated M. Uma Gandhi, a teacher from the city, who secured the Best Teacher award at the national-level.

BJP State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and party leader Prakash Reddy were present.

