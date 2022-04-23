Andhra Pradesh: BJP lashes out at TTD channel for ‘telecasting film songs’

Somu Veerraju says SVBC should be administered by scholars who have faith in the Hindu dharma

Somu Veerraju says SVBC should be administered by scholars who have faith in the Hindu dharma

BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Saturday faulted the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for “telecasting film songs on its Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC),” and hurting the sentiments of the devotees.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Veerraju deplored that the purpose of the SVBC (to propagate the Hindu dharma) was defeated as it was in the shackles of political leaders.

He demanded that the SVBC be administered by scholars and intellectuals who had faith in the Hindu dharma.

“The TTD should clarify how much it is spending through the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad. The telecasting of film songs is highly objectionable,” he said.

Mr. Veerraju demanded that the TTD establish Veda Patashalas in the remaining 25 districts in Andhra Pradesh.

He accused the YSRCP government of resorting to arm-twisting if anyone questioned its actions.

Taking objection to the move of the government to provide cash to the beneficiaries in lieu of the PDS rice, Mr. Veerraju said it would not augur well for the poor and the downtrodden. “The rice millers, officials, and people’s representatives have formed a syndicate,” he alleged.

‘Smuggling of sand’

The BJP leader further alleged that the smuggling of sand from Tirupati district to Chennai through Satyavedu, Srikalahasti, and Sullurpeta was going on unchecked with the connivance of the officials and smuggling operatives.

Senior BJP leaders from Tirupati and Chittoor districts were present.