Andhra Pradesh: BJP Kisan Morcha to protest against ‘anti-farmer’ policies from October 2

‘YSRCP government has done nothing to reach out to the farmers in distress’

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 08, 2022 20:13 IST

The BJP Kisan Morcha will stage demonstrations across the State in protest against the YSR Congress Party government’s “anti-farmer policies” from October 2, according to Kisan Morcha State president V. Sasibhushan Reddy.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Mr. Sasibhushan Reddy said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had done nothing to help the farmers in distress.

“The suffering of the farmers has aggravated in the last three years due to the government’s policies and its inaction on various problems faced by them,” he alleged.

He alleged that the State was not contributing its share of the expenditure incurred on various schemes being implemented by the Central government in the farm sector.

The Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) were of little use to the farmers as the core issues remained to be sorted out. The promise to make quality seeds, fertilizers and other inputs at RBKs was far from reality. The soil testing centres were defunct due to lack of government support, he alleged. 

Mr. Sasibhushan Reddy questioned what the State government was doing to complete the construction of the Polavaram project.

He also asked what was the fate of irrigation projects undertaken in Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema, and accused the government of diverting the funds meant for them.

The “gross negligence” of the government with regard to the irrigation projects was evident from the breaching of the Annamayya dam located in Rajampet mandal of the erstwhile Kadapa district, he said.

The plight of 16 lakh tenant farmers was worse, and the government left the banana, turmeric and cane farmers in the lurch, Mr. Sasibhushan Reddy added.

AP Kisan Morcha general secretaries Chiruvolu Bucchiraju and Yashwant were present.

