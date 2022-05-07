Andhra Pradesh: BJP Kisan Morcha to fight against State’s ‘anti-farmer’ policies

Morcha’s State Executive meeting in Vijayawada on Sunday; ‘Jagan has failed to fulfil promises made to farmers’

Morcha’s State Executive meeting in Vijayawada on Sunday; ‘Jagan has failed to fulfil promises made to farmers’

The State Executive meeting of the BJP Kisan Morcha will be organised in Vijayawada on Sunday (May 8), according to its in-charge K. Bharti Mohan.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Mr. Mohan said Kisan Morcha’s national president Rajkumar Chahar would be the chief guest at the meeting.

Mr. Mohan said the focus of the meeting would be on the State government’s “anti-farmer policies.”

Mr. Chahar would give a roadmap on how to fight against the government’s policies that had a negative impact on the agriculture sector, he said.

Mr. Mohan said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised a lot to the farmers at the time of the elections but failed to deliver on them.

The State government failed in paying MSP that was guaranteed by the Centre to various crops, notably paddy and cane, and there was no trace of the ₹3,000-crore price stabilisation fund.

Paltry allocations were made in the budget to farm mechanisation and distribution of micronutrients, to other sub-sectors, Mr. Mohan alleged.

Closure of sugar mills

“The sugar mills are in dire straits. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assurance on reopening the closed sugar mills is confined to rhetoric. The sugar mills in Chittoor and East and West Godavari district have been pushed deeper into losses, and ultimately closed,” he alleged.

Mr. Mohan further said that dairy farmers, who had hoped that the Amul project would fetch remunerative prices for them, were left in the lurch.

Kisan Morcha State president V. Sasibhushan Reddy and general secretary Butchiraju were present.