Andhra Pradesh: BJP hails release of funds by Centre to bridge revenue deficit for 2014-15 financial year

May 24, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It is the responsibility of the YSRCP government to utilise the resources being provided by the Union government for the purposes meant, says BJP leader Lanka Dinakar

V. Raghavendra

Andhra Pradesh BJP political feedback wing chief Lanka Dinakar has said that the release of ₹10,461 crore to Andhra Pradesh for bridging the revenue deficit for the FY 2014-15 is a welcome move, and has insisted that it is the responsibility of the State government to utilise the resources for the purposes meant.

In a release on Wednesday, Mr. Dinakar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been positively responding to the State’s request to help in compensating the revenue deficit in tune with the Central government’s commitment to bail out the State from the crisis triggered by bifurcation.

He insisted that the Polavaram Irrigation Project would be completed in compliance with Section 90 of the A.P. Reorganization Act, 2014, while maintaining that the Centre would fund the project as per the assurances given, but subject to the parameters.

