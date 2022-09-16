Andhra Pradesh: BJP gearing up for village meetings from September 19

ADVERTISEMENT
BJP State President Somu Veerraju here on Friday launched a fleet of vehicles deployed for undertaking a State-level campaign on the “Central government’s policies and the State government’s failures.”
The campaign will be taken up between September 19 and October 2.
The BJP has prepared a plan to conduct 5,000 village meetings across the State by October 2. “The meetings will be attended by the party cadre from the State and the Centre,” said Mr. Veerraju.
