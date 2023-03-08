Andhra Pradesh: BJP demands White Paper on compensation paid to AgriGold victims

March 08, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Somu Veerraju, in an open letter on Wednesday, demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy release a White Paper on the amount of compensation paid to the people who had lost their money in the AgriGold scandal.

Mr. Veerraju also sought to know the reasons behind the government’s failure to solve the problems faced by the AgriGold depositors by overcoming the legal hurdles within six months of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) coming to power as promised by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Veerraju pointed out that 142 persons had died so far after years-long wait for compensation, but the government still appeared to be not concerned about the plight of lakhs of people who were duped by the company.

He recalled that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised that he would get an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh paid to the AgriGold victims compared to ₹3 lakh promised by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on the Floor of the Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Veerraju said a sum of ₹250 crore was paid to the people who had deposited up to ₹10,000 in 2019 and another ₹667 crore in August 2021. Not a single rupee was paid thereafter. About 14 lakh depositors were desperately waiting for compensation, but to no avail as the State government did not consider it a priority. The plight of the employees of AgriGold was also awful, Mr. Veerraju said.